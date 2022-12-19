The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno is launching a major refresh that officials say will update all 310 guest rooms and enhance the overall guest experience.
“Our goal is to upgrade the property to a more elevated and sophisticated, yet still accessible, design that reflects the evolution of the Whitney Peak brand and clientele over the years,” said Niki Gross, Managing Director of the hotel.
In addition to broad-scale guest room refreshes, the hotel has planned technology enhancements to include upgrading to mobile (digital) room keys; upgrading all guest room televisions to 55-inch models with added streaming services as part of the hotel’s in-room entertainment options; and updated internet cabling to facilitate faster Wi-Fi speeds.
“Since we opened in 2014, we have strived to be the hotel of choice for business travelers, tourists, sports teams, extended-stay executives, government groups, and even locals wanting a unique staycation experience,” said Gross. “The changes we are making are very customer-centric, in keeping with our brand and culture here at the hotel.”
The hotel will begin renovations in December 2022, with an estimated completion date of Summer 2023.
The hotel will remain open and operational during the renovations.