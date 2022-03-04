Winter returns this weekend with a winter weather advisory up for the Sierra and our foothills from 5pm Friday until 1pm on Saturday.
Chain controls are likely in the mountains Friday night through Saturday morning with several inches to a foot of snow possible in the higher elevations.
Snow levels drop to the valley floor by Saturday morning with 1 to 3" possible around our foothills.
The storm moves out of here by Sunday with cold 30s and 40s for high temperatures this weekend.
Be prepared for winter driving conditions Friday night through Saturday morning.