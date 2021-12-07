RENO, Nev. - 14 different Wolf Pack players scored to power Nevada (6-3) to its fifth-consecutive win, downing UC Merced 76-41 on Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada’s 35-point margin of victory ranks fourth in program history and is the most since the Pack defeated Cal State Hayward by 35 points on Nov. 26, 1982.
“Tonight was a full team effort,” said sophomore Kenna Holt. “Everybody contributed her part to gain another win. We continued to grow as a team. I’m really proud of everybody and how we brought high energy throughout the game.”
Freshman Audrey Roden, coming off her second Mountain West Freshman of the Week honor, paced Nevada with 17 points (7-for-11), two rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Lexie Givens recorded a career-high 12 points while adding five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Sophomore Alyssa Jimenez netted 10 points, five assists and two steals. Holt tallied a team-high three assists to go along with her six points and two steals. Kylie Jimenez chipped in five points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bethany Carstens (five), Alexis Elquist (four), Hannah Hartley (two) recorded their first points of the season.
“Our team has continued to get better over the course of this season,” said head coach Amanda Levens. “It was nice that we were able to get a lot of different players into the game today.”
The Pack grabbed an early 8-0 lead in the first after a Nia Alexander jumper. Nevada continued to dominate the first quarter, taking a 22-10 lead into the second.
Layups by Givens and Holt opened the second quarter, granting the Pack a 26-10 lead. Nevada held UC Merced scoreless the first six and a half minutes of the second. Nevada took a 34-21 lead into half.
Nevada opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run, extending its lead to 42-21 (6:50). A Roden layup moved the lead to 28 (52-24) with 2:45 left in the quarter. Nevada cruised into the fourth with a 59-31 advantage.
The Pack continued its dominance in the fourth, outscoring the Bobcats 17-9 to seize its fifth straight win.
UP NEXT
Nevada hosts Bushnell on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.