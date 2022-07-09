A mountain biker needed to be airlifted on after crashing their bike on a trail in Carson City on Saturday.
At approximately 10:00AM on July 9, 2022, the Washoe County Search and Rescue team, HASTY Team, Incident Management Team and Specialized Vehicle Unit responded to the call of a mountain bike crash on Hobart Trail near Red House.
Upon arrival, a female subject was found who had suffered a broken ankle in the crash.
In a unified effort with the Department of Emergency Management and Truckee Meadows Fire, the female was transported by Nevada Division of Forestry helicopter and received by REMSA.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)