A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a bus stop fight in Sparks on New Year's Day.
Sparks Police say when they got to the bus stop on Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard, the suspect, Suzanne Ehlers was sitting on the chest and neck of an unresponsive Kim Rohr.
Rohr was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Ehlers was let go at the scene of the fight, but police say they have determined her to be the main aggressor.
And she is now facing murder charges.
Police are still asking for more information on what led up to the fight.
They shared this photo of someone who was at the bus stop and was allegedly a witness.
The witness did not have anything to do with the fight, police are just hoping this person can provide insight.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day.
Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m.
Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown Regional Medial Center.
Authorities say the second woman declined to speak to detectives about what happened and was ultimately released pending further investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.