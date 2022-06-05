A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.
On Sunday June 5th, 2022 at 2:15 A.M. Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police responded to the area of Fourth Street and Threlkel Street in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian where the striking vehicle had fled the scene.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the 43 year old woman down in the roadway.
REMSA transported the pedestrian to RENOWN with life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the striking vehicle was traveling westbound on Fourth Street.
The pedestrian was walking southbound across Fourth Street not utilizing a crosswalk.
The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team responded to investigate the crash.
Detectives are still looking for the striking vehicle, the driver of the striking vehicle and any witnesses to the crash.
If you have any information please call the Reno Police Traffic Office 775-334-2141.
Detectives are looking for a light colored mid size SUV with right side damage.
The Reno Police department would like to remind pedestrians to use sidewalks and crosswalks where they are provided.
(Reno Police)