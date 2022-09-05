In the midnight hour of September 5, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team found missing woman Cindy Matthews near the west shore of Pyramid Lake.
WCSO officials say 34-year-old Matthews was suffering from dehydration and sunburns upon being located, but she was treated on scene and has been reconnected with her family.
The Incident Management Team, HASTY Team and Specialized Vehicle Unit were all involved in the search and rescue operation.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team is looking for a missing woman near Pyramid Lake.
At approximately 8:00PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was alerted to a woman who had gone missing near Pyramid Lake.
34-year-old Cindy Matthews was last seen at 9:00AM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, on the west side of Pyramid Lake.
Matthews is described as 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Cindy Matthews, you are asked to call the WCSO at 775-785-WCSO (9276).