A woman responsible for a fatal hit and run crash in 2021 has been convicted of Reckless Driving Resulting in Death.
Jennifer Dietsch's sentence as imposed by the Honorable Judge Barry Breslow was 72 months with parole eligibility in 28 months. However, that sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years.
As part of her probation she will serve six months in jail.
Authorities identified the driver who died in a hit-and-run rollover crash on Highway 395 south near Panther Drive in May 2021.
Nevada Highway Patrol said 44-year-old James Marsh died on scene after his 2001 Ford Explorer was hit by a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by 20-year-old Jennifer Dietsch.
NHP said a preliminary investigation shows Dietsch was driving northbound on Panther in the storage lane south of the southbound US-395 Panther Valley on-ramp, while Marsh was driving northbound in the left travel lane on Panther approaching the southbound US-395 Panther Valley on-ramp.
The Beetle attempted to overtake the Ford Explorer by passing on the left in the storage lane and approached a raised concrete traffic island. The Volkswagen drove onto the traffic island, struck a marker post, and entered the left travel lane occupied by the Ford.
The right side of the Volkswagen struck the left side of the Ford, causing it to roll. NHP said Marsh was not wearing a seatbelt.
NHP said Dietsch then drove away from the crash.
She was eventually arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail on several felony charges including DUI causing death and duty to stop at scene of crash involving death. She also faces charges of failure to maintain travel lane, failure to render aid, duty to report crash to police officer.