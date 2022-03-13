Women's History Month Medallion Release

The United States Mint, a part of the Department of Treasury, is making 20 coins for Women's History Month. The 20 coins will feature 20 different empowering women.
Here locally, the Nevada State Museum decided to do something similar with their own mint, which was the first in Nevada. They decided the first woman they'll be featuring is Agnes Scott Train Janssen. Today her niece was able to receive the very first coin in honor of her aunt.
Mina Stafford, the Curator of Education for the Nevada State Museum explains, "The medallion was styled after a self portrait that Agnes did of herself, sitting out in the wilderness of Nevada."
Agnes Scott Train Janssen's Niece exclaimed while being handed the first Agnes coin in existence, "Oh my goodness, yes! She's got her feet up on the rock."
Agnes was originally from Chicago where she learned to be a librarian, until she met her husband. Shortly after, she moved to Nevada with him. More people were in line right after Agnes's niece for the opening release of this coin.
Each coin will have a CC mark to show it was made from this specific press. It's also .99 fine silver and costs $75 for both the coin and donation to the museum. They'll have these coins available through April 2022. They'll also be minting a coin each March for Nevada women for the next 4 years, equaling to 4 women honored for Women's History Month.