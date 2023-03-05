On Monday March 6th, the Nevada Legislature will host its first Environmental Justice Day.
Opening with a press conference with workers and farmers sharing their personal story of the impact of excessive heat and climate change in their lives, and followed by a declaration at the senate floor to continue to push for a legislature that can protect the environment in Nevada.
The goal of having an Environmental Justice Day is to prioritize justice in the fight to protect Nevada's natural resources.
The 2023 session has a number of environmental proposals in the pipeline (see below for background on each proposal):
- Outdoor working protections: Proper and adequate health protections for all outdoor workers in a standardized extreme heat definition to avoid health hazards.
- Environmental Justice Study: Require state agencies to conduct an interim study on the state’s environmental justice, used to determine which areas are affected the most.
- The Green Amendment: Amend the Nevada Constitution to guarantee clean air, clean water, and healthy soils for all.
- Environmental Justice Council: Seek to establish an official Environmental Justice Council to advise and recommend courses of action on the State Agency level as well as the Legislative level to ensure proper environmental protection for all Nevadans.
(Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition)