With warm temperatures in northern Nevada, some areas urged their residents to be prepared for possible flooding.
In Fallon, a flood mitigation project this weekend helped people do that.
On Saturday, over 130 youth volunteers filled and delivered sandbags to people in Fallon.
Organizers say nearly 5,000 bags were placed in just a few hours.
The event was part of Global Youth Service Day - the longest running annual youth participation event in the world.
The day challenges people aged 5 to 25 all over the world to give back to their communities.
To find a volunteer opportunity near you, including the Fallon Flood Mitigation Project, click here: Global Youth Service Day | Youth Service America (ysa.org)