FRESNO, Calif. - Nevada women's soccer was defeated by Fresno State 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.
In the 59th minute, fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall broke the program record for career goalkeeper minutes with 6,655 minutes.
After Nevada fired its first shot of the match in the first five minutes, the Pack displayed strong defense by blocking Fresno State's first shot. The Pack used a shot off a free kick in an attempt to snag the lead, but the shot on goal was saved by the Bulldogs to keep it scoreless. Both teams remained quiet throughout the first half and were tied 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.
Following a 19-minute back and forth battle, Fresno State came up with the go-ahead score in the second half. Fresno State's Kaelyn Miller used her right foot to hit the back of the net off assists from Kassandra Ceja and Sam Tristan to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
The Bulldogs tamed Nevada's offense for the final 25 minutes of the match and clinched the win with a shutout. Nevada returns home to Mackay Stadium on Thursday, facing Wyoming at 6:30 p.m.
Postgame Notes
- Senior forward Madison Taylor (45) played a season-high for minutes.
