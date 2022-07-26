Nevada offensive lineman Aaron Frost was named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.
It marks Frost's second preseason accolade in as many weeks. The fifth-year offensive lineman was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team last Wednesday during Mountain West Football Media Days.
Frost, a two-time selection to the All-Mountain West Second Team (2020-21), is expected to anchor The Union in 2022. He is one of 89 players on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior lineman in college football (centers, guards, and tackles are eligible).
Last season, Frost appeared in all 13 games, bringing his career total of games played for the Pack to 43. In 2021 he helped pave the way for the sixth-best passing offense in the country, while the Pack offense also ranked eighth in the nation in red-zone offense and 17th nationally in scoring offense (35.7 ppg).
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.
2022 Nevada Preseason Watch List Members
Aaron Frost
Outland Trophy
Christian Swint
Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team
(University of Nevada contributed to this report.)