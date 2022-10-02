[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Las Vegas, Nev. – Home runs belted by Alek Thomas and Dominic Canzone led the Reno Aces offense, but a five-run ninth inning solidified a 10-6 loss to the Durham Bulls in the Triple-A National Championship Game Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Thomas went 2-for-5, which included a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning into the right-field bullpens, which capped a three-run inning for the Aces.
Canzone added a multi-hit effort highlighted by a towering solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Entering the game with a four-run deficit, Edwin Uceta settled the ship as the right-hander scattered two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts in 4.1 scoreless innings on the mound, which enabled the Aces’ offense to mount a comeback attempt.
J.B. Wendelken (L, 0-1, BS, 1) suffered the loss as the righty yielded four earned runs on two hits and three walks in 0.2 innings in the final frame.
Aces Notables:
- Alek Thomas: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R.
- Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R.
- Edwin Uceta: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K’s.
- Mitchell Stumpo: (N/D), 1.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K.
The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will return for their 14th season in 2023 as the defending Pacific Coast League Champions. Opening Day is set for Friday, March 31st, with Silver State rivals the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. The first pitch is set for 2:05 PM PST at Greater Nevada Field. Follow all the latest Reno Aces off-season news at www.renoaces.com.