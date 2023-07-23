The Reno Aces concluded their series against the Round Rock Express with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Bryce Jarvis dazzled for the Reno Aces with 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
Jarvis followed his standout series opening performance, where he struck out six over six one run innings, with another gem in Sunday’s finale. The surging righty generated a whopping 16 swings and misses while striking out six to guide the Aces to their third win of the series.
Reno’s offensive attack lacked its usual firepower for much of the set, but Kyle Lewis showed out in an impactful way. After going 3-for-3 with a home run in Saturday’s tough loss, Lewis drove in the first run for the Aces Sunday with a single in the top of the first, scoring Dominic Fletcher. Lewis went 7-for-18 with a homer, a double, and three runs driven in on the series.
Pavin Smith delivered a massive swing of insurance in the eighth with a two-run blast to right center. Smith’s second homer of the week turned Reno’s skimpy one run lead into a much heftier 3-0 advantage, adding breathing room for an Aces bullpen that stymied the Express for the final 10 outs. Fletcher scored his second run on the homer and contributed two hits in the win.
The Aces will return home for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.