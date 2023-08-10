The Reno Aces made easy work out of defeating the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night.
The Aces never once trailed as they cruised to a 13 to 5 victory powered by an impressive offensive outing that included the first ever Triple-A home run for Adrian Del Castillo.
Del Castillo’s long ball was one of six extra-base hits for Reno. The Aces strung together four hits in the first and another five hits in the third, capturing a 6-3 lead into the middle innings.
Pavin Smith tripled home two in the first while Tristin English, in a raucous return to the lineup, doubled him in as part of a three run third. Smith had a great night, going 3-for-5 with a triple and a three run tape measure blast in the eighth.
Kyle Lewis reached in all four of his plate appearances with two hits and two walks. Lewis raised his average to .360 and his OPS to a ridiculous 1.111 in another dominant showing.
The former American League Rookie of the Year joined four other Aces hitters in tallying multiple hits, with Kennedy, Del Castillo, Smith, and Castillo also posting incredibly productive lines.
Andrew Saalfrank continued his breakout season with five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Saalfrank struck out five straight Bees hitters to complete his outing, lowering his ERA to an outstanding 2.70.
The former Indiana Hoosier has struck out 78 batters in 35 appearances between Amarillo and Reno. Stephen Nogosek and Peter Strzelecki added scoreless innings in relief.
The Aces and Bees continue their series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. PT.