ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After a big day for the Nevada Wolf Pack on Thursday, the team did not hold back as they saw a new conference champion, two conference medals, a new school record, and multiple personal bests for the Pack.
In the high jump, senior Nicola Ader defended her indoor conference title as she took first place in the high jump. Her mark of 1.81 meter was good enough for the title and scored the team 10 points. In her final season with the Pack, Ader now adds her third straight Mountain West high jump title to her resume.
Ader wasn’t the only Pack member to earn a medal in the high jump, as senior Iesha Hamm earned a bronze medal for her 1.78m performance. Her height was good enough to earn the team six points.
The final Pack athlete to score the team points was senior Naiah Boardingham, who earned five points for the team with her mark of 6.12m. The mark not only put her at fourth at the Championships, but is now the Nevada school record in the event. Beating her old school record of 6.00m. The Pack scored 21 total points and rank fourth in the Championship.
Junior Emily Costello ran in two preliminaries during the day, and moved to the finals in both events. The first being the 400m dash, where Costello finished with a time of 55.27. The time now being the third best all-time mark at Nevada. In the 200m dash, Costello once again qualified for the finals with her time of 24.31. The junior will compete in both the finals tomorrow for a chance at a conference title.
Some other Nevada all-time marks at the event included freshman Alison Graf, who earned an altitude converted time of 2:12.75 in the 800m run. This puts the freshman at eighth all-time at Nevada. Boardingham also joined Graf by moving into eighth all-time in her event. The 60m dash saw the senior earn a time of 7.66.
The day saw tons of other personal bests from Pack athletes throughout the day. Junior Rayven Nealey earned a distance of 5.69m in the long jump. Beating her old mark of 5.56m. In the 60m dash, Nealey finished the event with a time of 7.70. The time .03 seconds faster than her previous personal best.
In the 400m dash, two Pack athletes earned personal bests. Junior Carolyn Ross earned a new personal best of 58.31, beating her old mark of 58.56. Sophomore Kylie Burton also earned a new mark with her time of 59.08. The time being .51 seconds faster than her mark.
Finally, the 200m dash saw even more personal bests from the same Pack members. Sophomore Lillian Gregg earned a time of 25.23, beating her old mark by .15 seconds. Burton beat her mark by .14 seconds, setting 25.66 as her new personal best. Lastly, sophomore Sarah Marske earned a personal best of 25.81 in the race.
The Pack will look to continue competing tomorrow, with the first events being the women’s triple jump and pole vault starting both at 11:30 a.m. PT.