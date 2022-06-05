[RENO ACES RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Powered by a pair of home runs from Seth Beer and Stone Garrett, the Reno Aces (28-25) won their second-straight game against the Tacoma Rainiers (19-33) in a 6-2 decision. Saturday night’s contest at Greater Nevada Field was attended by 6,819 fans, the fourth-largest attendance total this season.
Garrett opened Reno’s scoring in the second inning with a two-run shot that hit the batter’s eye in center for an early 2-0 lead. The Aces added their third run of the frame when Jancarlos Cintron plated Dominic Canzone with an RBI single to center.
Reno padded their lead to 4-1 in the fourth when Beer blasted a solo homer to the berm in right field for a 4-1 lead.
Ryne Nelson earned his fourth win of the season Saturday night after tossing 5.1 innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out a season-high eight batters. The righty has now won four of his last five starts.
Relievers Justin Lewis, Caleb Baragar and Miguel Aguilar held the Rainiers’ offense in check with a combined 3.2 scoreless innings. They allowed two hits and tallied six strikeouts. The 14 combined punchouts Saturday night were a team-high for the Aces.
Canzone (3-for-3, 2 R, BB) recorded his second three-hit game in an Aces uniform this season.
After his 2-for-4 performance against Tacoma Saturday, Cintron has now recorded back-to-back multi-hit games.
Aces Notables:
- Seth Beer: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R.
- Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB.
- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-3, 2 R, BB.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-4, RBI.
- Ryne Nelson: W, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, season-high 8 K’s.
- Justin Lewis: H, 1.2 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, through Sunday, June 5.