[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
For the second-straight week, a Nevada defender's performance earned conference recognition as Bentlee Sanders was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week Monday morning.
Sanders had a hand in three of Nevada's four takeaways in Saturday's 38-14 win over Texas State, nabbing two interceptions and forcing a fumble. The Tampa, Fla., native returned the second of his two picks for a touchdown, capping the Pack's 24-point third quarter which blew the game open at 38-7.
He also made five tackles, including 2.0 for loss.
For the Nevada defense, the four-takeaway game increased its total to nine through two games, second-best in the nation. Sanders, now with three interceptions on the year, leads the nation through Sunday, Sept. 4.
All three turnovers which Sanders created led to Wolf Pack touchdowns. The first came when Sanders picked off a pass at the Texas State 35 late in the first quarter, setting up a short field. That Pack drive culminated with Devonte Lee's five-yard score, doubling Nevada's lead to 14-0.
Sanders' forced fumble midway through the third quarter was picked up by Maurice Wilmer and returned to the Texas State 45, setting up another short field for the Pack offense, this time in a 17-7 game. Nevada again cashed in, with Nate Cox taking it in from eight yards out to open up a 17-point lead and start the Pack's pulling away.
Nevada (2-0) wraps its September home slate this Saturday, Sept, 10, hosting Incarnate Word at 2:30 p.m. at Mackay Stadium.
