Bishop Manogue Catholic High School (BMCHS) is adding a new coach to the boys soccer team.
Marco Merlo brings nearly 25 years of coaching and player development experience to the BMCHS soccer program.
"We are thrilled to have a coach of this caliber join the Bishop Manogue Family," said Bishop Manogue Athletic Director Frank Lazarek. "Coach Merlo's demonstrated success in team development, technical skills training, and overall stellar reputation as a compassionate and energetic leader comes at a perfect time for our soccer program."
Merlo is a USSF A Licensed Coach, USSF Certified Coaching Instructor and was named NIAA Model Coach of the Year in 2011 and Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2019. In his previous role at Galena High School, he and his teams earned regional titles in 2008, 2016, and 2019, were state finalists in 2008 and 2016, and earned a state title in 2016. Merlo also serves as the Northern Nevada ODP Coach Technical Director and Director of Methodology for Players North SC.
The official soccer season will coincide with the NIAA's first permissive day of Fall sports on August 6, 2022.
(Bishop Manogue Catholic High School contributed to this report)