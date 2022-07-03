[RENO ACES RELEASE]
West Sacramento, Calif. – With two outs and a 9-5 deficit in their final frame, the Reno Aces (40-37) rallied with a five-run ninth to edge past the Sacramento River Cats (33-44) for a 10-9 win Saturday night in front of 6,254 fans at Sutter Health Park.
Facing their final out in the ninth, Dominic Fletcher began the rally with a two-run double to right to trim Sacramento’s lead to 9-7. After a run scored on a fielding error to draw the Aces within one, Wilmer Difo delivered a go-ahead two-run double to right for a 10-9 Reno lead.
Kevin Ginkel took the ball in the ninth and slammed the door with a scoreless inning, allowed one hit and struck out a batter to earn his fifth save of the season.
The win was awarded to Edwin Uceta after the right-hander tossed a scoreless ninth, allowed no hits and fanned a batter. Uceta has not allowed an earned run in his last three relief appearances.
Difo (2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) and Seth Beer (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R) combined for six runs batted in against the River Cats Saturday night.
J.B. Bukauskas made his first MLB rehab appearance with Reno and recorded a scoreless inning of relief with one hit allowed.
Aces Notables:
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI.
- Seth Beer: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI.
- Pavin Smith: 2-for-5, RBI, R.
- Jake McCarthy: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R.
- Edwin Uceta: W, 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 K.
- Kevin Ginkel: S, 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K.
The Reno Aces head west over the Sierra Nevada Mountains to complete its home-and-home series with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, until Sunday, July 3rd. Then on Monday, July 4th, the Aces will square off against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field through Sunday, July 10th. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.