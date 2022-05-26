Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For Today: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For Friday: West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For Pyramid Lake specifically, waves 2 to 4 feet expected each day. * WHERE...Washoe and Pyramid, Lahontan and Rye Patch. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend... While the entire weekend will not be a washout, if do you have travel or outdoor plans, it's not a bad idea to prepare for wet, windy, and potentially snowy conditions occurring at times. WINDY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Gusty southwest to west winds will continue into the holiday weekend, with gusts roughly 30 to 40 mph the rest of today and again Friday. The strongest winds will occur on Saturday, where widespread gusts of 35-50 mph are possible that may produce areas of blowing dust. Boating recreation will be impacted on all area lakes, along with travel difficulties for high profile vehicles and rough air for aviation interests. Winds will remain gusty Sunday into Monday but not nearly as strong. COOL AND SHOWERY FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: There's high confidence in a pronounced cooling trend into the weekend with highs falling 15-25 degrees below normal by Sunday-Monday. Scattered showers are looking likely as well, with the best chances Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, and again Sunday afternoon into early Monday. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but some localized wetting rains are possible. With cooling temperatures, light snowfall is also feasible in mountain areas particularly with any showers Sunday into Monday. Patchy near freezing temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday mornings.