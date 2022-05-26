The Mountain West announces select TV Networks and kickoff times for the 2022 football schedule. Nevada will play on national affiliated TV networks seven times as highlighted by the initial rollout of the broadcast schedule from the conference.
The Pack will face Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network on Sept. 17 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. It marks the first matchup in program history. This is the second consecutive season with a road game against a Power 5 opponent after facing both California and Kansas State on the road in 2021.
Nevada makes its conference-affiliated television network debut Friday, Sep. 23 at Air Force with a 6 p.m. kickoff on FS1. The Pack hosts Colorado State on FS1, Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m., inside Mackay Stadium.
Following a road game against Hawai’i on Oct. 15 with a kickoff time to be determined, the Pack plays four straight games on CBS Sports Network. The matchups feature a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time and include home games against San Diego State (10/22), Boise State (11/12), Fresno State (11/19), and a road game on Oct. 29 at San José State.
The Pack begins a new season led by Head Coach Ken Wilson, with an exciting 2022 home schedule on the horizon against Texas State (9/3), Incarnate Word (9/10), Colorado State (10/7 on FS1), San Diego State (10/22 on CBSSN), Boise State (11/12 on CBSSN), and Fresno State (11/19 on CBSSN).
A pair of schedule changes to note: the game at Air Force has been moved to Friday, Sep. 23 at 6 p.m., and the Colorado State home game has been moved to Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
2022 Schedule TV Network Time (All times pacific)
8/27 at New Mexico State TBD TBD
9/3 vs. Texas State TBD TBD
9/10 vs. Incarnate Word TBD TBD
9/17 at Iowa Big Ten Network 4:30 p.m.
Fri., 9/23 at Air Force* FS1 6 p.m.
Fri., 10/7 vs. Colorado State* FS1 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Hawai'i* TBD TBD
10/22 vs. San Diego State* CBS Sports Network 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at San José State* CBS Sports Network 7:30 p.m.
11/12 vs. Boise State* CBS Sports Network 7:30 p.m.
11/19 vs. Fresno State* CBS Sports Network 7:30 p.m.
11/26 at UNLV* TBD TBD
Bold = Home Game
* = Mountain West game
The 2022 Mountain West Championship game will take place on Saturday, December 3 on FOX at 1 p.m. (PT).