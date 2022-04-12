Due to the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend, first-pitch times for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday's Nevada-Air Force baseball contests have been moved up to 1 p.m. at Peccole Park.
With the change, all four games of the April 14-17 series between the Wolf Pack and Falcons will start at 1 p.m.
Thursday's contest will be a makeup of March 5's postponed game at Air Force, and the Falcons will be the home team. Friday-Sunday will be the regularly scheduled Nevada home games, with Easter Sunday's 1 p.m. contest featuring free admission for all fans.