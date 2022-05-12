[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – Nevada Men’s Basketball announced the addition of transfer Jarod Lucas (Hacienda Heights, Calif. / Oregon State / Los Altos HS) Thursday.
Lucas, a 6-foot-4 guard, joins the Pack after spending the previous three seasons at Oregon State. In Corvallis, he averaged 10.3 points and hit 177 3-pointers with FG/3FG/FT percentages of 39.1/38.0/88.2 over 95 games (54 starts).
Lucas was instrumental in Oregon State’s run to the Elite Eight at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, averaging 11.3 points and shooting 35.7 from 3-point range (10-for-28) over the four games, including 15 points in a second-round victory over Oklahoma State.
“Jarod is a proven student, scorer, and leader. He can really shoot the ball, and has the ability to make others around him better,” said Nevada head coach Steve Alford. “Jarod has a great understanding of how to play the game. He will make an immediate impact within our program.”
The Hacienda Heights, Calif., native averaged 13.5 points and shot a career-high 41.5 percent from the field while starting all 31 games for the Beavers in 2021-22. He scored in double figures 22 times, including six 20-point games highlighted by a 27-point effort Jan. 13 at USC. Shooting 87.1 percent from the line, Lucas led the Pac-12 in free-throw percentage for the second season in a row.
Two seasons ago, Lucas started 23 of 33 games, averaging 12.7 points and setting career highs of 77 3-pointers made and 103 free throws made (shooting 89.6 percent from the line). He averaged 14.0 points a game over Oregon State’s three-game run to the Pac-12 Tournament title, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
He was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, as well as ESPN’s 28th-ranked guard in his recruiting class, out of Los Altos High School. There, Lucas started every game of his four-year career, graduating as the holder of 15 school records, and the CIF Southern Section’s all-time leading scorer with 3,356 career points (third-most points in California history). Lucas averaged 29.4 points per game and hit 384 3-pointers over his career, and was a four-time selection to the All-CIF Southern Section First Team and to the all-state team. The four-time Hacienda League MVP was also a McDonald’s All-America nominee his senior season.
Lucas joins Hunter McIntosh (Snellville, Ga. / Elon / Greater Atlanta Christian School), Darrion Williams (Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman HS) and Trey Pettigrew (Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy) in Nevada’s newcomer class ahead of the 2022-23 season.