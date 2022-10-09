[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's soccer defeated Colorado State 2-0 at Mackay Stadium on Sunday for its second Mountain West Conference win of the season.
The Pack's fifth shutout of 2022 marks the first time since 2016 Nevada collected at least five or more shutouts in a year. Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall earned her 13th career shutout, tying the program record.
After Colorado State fired three shots on goal that resulted in three saves, senior Taylor O'Neill drew a foul inside Nevada's penalty area in the 22nd minute that set up the Pack's first penalty kick of the season. Despite facing an unfamiliar situation, Nevada calmly capitalized.
A poised O'Neill knocked the ball in the back of the net for her first career goal and gave Nevada a 1-0 lead. The Pack scored on a penalty kick for the first time since Oct. 24, 2021.
"After I decided to take the penalty kick, my first thought was to go on the left corner and that's what I did to put us up 1-0," O'Neill said.
Staying ahead by one goal after the first 45 minutes, Nevada's offense pounced to start the second half by snagging four shots in the first three minutes. The Pack's offense was called for offsides in the 66th minute, but Nevada continued to stay on the offensive course.
Two minutes later, senior Lizzy Hairston fed it to sophomore Emily Rich, who forced the Colorado State goalkeeper to meet her with the ball. Rich passed the ball to an open Jasmine Navarro, who played her first match since Sept. 11, and the freshman forward scored her second goal of the season to put Nevada ahead by two goals.
"I didn't think it went in at first and the referee made a signal," Navarro said. "But everyone started running and cheering at me, so I was like 'It's a goal.'"
Colorado State continued to push for a score, firing eight shots after Nevada's second goal. The Pack, however, did not allow another shot to the Rams for the final 12 minutes that sealed the Nevada victory.
Nevada goes back on the road to face Mountain West standings leader San Diego State on Thursday.
Postgame Notes
- Nevada picked up its fifth shutout of the season, the first time since 2016 the Pack obtained five or more shutouts in a year.
- The Pack picked up its first win over Colorado State since Oct. 16, 2015.
- Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall obtained her 13th career shutout, tying the program record.
- Senior forward Taylor O'Neill scored her first career goal. O'Neill's goal came off a penalty kick, Nevada's first penalty kick taken or faced this season.
- Freshman forward Jasmine Navarro scored her second goal of the season. She currently leads Nevada's freshmen in goals and points.
- Senior Lizzy Hairston registered her first assist of the season and her third career assist.
- Sophomore forward Emily Rich came up with her fourth assist and 10th point of the season. She needs one more assist to tie the program record for assists in a single season.
