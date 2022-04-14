LOGAN, Utah - Nevada rallied in the seventh inning to win the first game of the series against Utah State 10-9 on Thursday afternoon. The Pack scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to tie and lead the game to an extra inning. Freshman, Alycia Coats scored her third home run of the season that led the Pack to a win in the top of the eighth.
Sophomore Tyra Clary recorded the win for the Pack after coming in the circle in the seventh inning. Clary gave up only one hit.
Freshman Ellie Garcia started the game for the squad. Garcia gave up six hits, seven runs (six earned), and struck out seven before freshman Makayla Webber stepped in. Webber gave up one hit and two runs.
As a team, the Pack recorded 16 hits and eight RBIs. Nevada was led by Charli Hawkins (3-5) and Alycia Coats (3-4) with three hits and one RBI each. Aaliyah Jenkins, Danielle Lew, and Mia Misasi all recorded two hits. While Chelie Senini, Tatum Maytorena, Lauren Gutierrez, and Jessica Sellers tallied one hit throughout the game.
How it happened
- Nevada took the lead in the top of third after a throwing error by the Aggies that scored Senini from third.
- The Aggies responded by scoring two in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead.
- Utah State scored two in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to extend the lead.
- The Pack remained without scoring until the top of the sixth when Misasi singled up the middle to score Larsen from third.
- Utah State scored two in the bottom of the sixth, but the Pack rallied to score seven runs to tie the game 9-9 in the top of the seventh.
- Nevada won the game 10-9 after a home run in the top of the eighth inning.
The Pack will be back tomorrow at 3 p.m. for the second game of the series against the Aggies.