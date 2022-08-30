Nevada Football announced a home-and-home series with Kansas, Tuesday morning, which will see the Wolf Pack host the Jayhawks at Mackay Stadium in 2023.
Kansas will come to Reno for a Week 3 contest Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, with the Pack scheduled to return to game in Lawrence, Sept. 15, 2029.
Next season's meeting will be the first between the programs. Kansas will be the second program to visit Reno as a member of the Big XII. Missouri, then a member of the conference, defeated Nevada, 31-21, at Mackay Stadium Sept. 25, 2009.4
Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com
(University of Nevada)