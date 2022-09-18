[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Norman, Okla. - Nevada volleyball concluded its participation in the Oklahoma tournament with a 3-0 win against Texas Southern Saturday morning.
Kayla Afoa led the offense with 15 kills and a .371 hitting percentage. Afoa also recorded nine digs in the match.
Freshman Gabby McLaughlin followed Afoa with 10 kills registered in a .320 hitting percentage. McLaughlin also led the back row, together with Andrea Alcaraz, after both recording 10 digs. As the primary setter for the Pack, Alcaraz recorded 29 assists.
How it happened
Nevada had a three-score run at the beginning of the set to start the game in the lead. The Pack took control, forcing Texas Southern to call a timeout at the 15-9 mark. The Tigers cut the deficit to 23-21, but not enough to pass the Pack, as they closed the set 25-21 on a kill by freshman Bella Snyder.
The second set belonged to the Pack from the jump and led to the Tigers calling both timeouts. The callings were not enough as Nevada closed the set 25-10.
A different game happened in the third set, as Texas Southern started with the lead. Nevada made a comeback and tied the game 9-9 to take control of the match. The Pack took the lead to close the game 25-23 and the match 3-0.
Up Next
Next weekend, Nevada volleyball starts conference play on the road as they travel to Fresno, Calif. to face Fresno State Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. While on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Pack will go down to San Diego, Calif. for a match against San Diego State at 1 p.m.