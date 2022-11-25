[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball began its annual Nugget Classic event at the Lawlor Events Center by defeating Milwaukee 64-47 on Friday.
Junior forward Lexie Givens came up with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, the second double-double of her career. Sophomore Audrey Roden finished with a season-high 15 points while junior Victoria Davis recorded 12 points.
Nevada started the game with a pair of baskets to take an early first quarter lead, with a Milwaukee layup cutting the Pack's advantage to one. A 3-pointer by Givens and a pair of free throws by Lee allowed Nevada to keep its offensive attack at bay, carrying their lead to end the first period.
A jumper by Roden got Nevada off to a fast start in the second quarter, but Milwaukee strung together three layups to tie the game at 11. Following a quick layup by the Panthers to take the advantage, Nevada responded with a basket on its next possession and went on a 5-0 run to extend its lead. Milwaukee knocked down a 3-pointer with under one minute to go and Nevada went into the locker room ahead 20-17.
After going back and forth to start the third quarter, Givens came up with a layup that put Nevada ahead by double figures with 2:29 remaining in the period. A Milwaukee layup brought the deficit back down to eight points, but a jumper by Davis put the Pack back ahead by 10 heading into the final 10 minutes.
Scoring 22 points in the third quarter, Nevada used another 22-point spurt in the fourth quarter to push its lead to 17 points.
Nevada wraps up the Nugget Classic on Sunday against North Dakota State at 12:30 p.m.
Postgame Notes
- Friday's matchup between Nevada and Milwaukee marked the first meeting between the two schools in women's basketball.
- Junior Lexie Givens collected her second career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
- Nevada has won its third consecutive Nugget Classic game and won its 18th overall in the event.
- The Pack recorded 10 steals, the sixth game in a row with double-digit steals dating back to last year.
