Nevada Women’s Soccer announced its 2022 schedule Monday, featuring a seven-match slate at Mackay Stadium.
Season tickets are just $25 individually, and a four-pack of season tickets is priced at just $60. Wolf Pack fans may purchase their season tickets HERE and at MyNevadaTickets.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale Aug. 15.
The Pack will open up with seven non-conference matches, including two at home, before turning its attention to the 11-match Mountain West season.
Last year, Nevada went 4-5-2 in Mountain West play, with its 14 points being its best total on the table since joining the conference in 2012.
The 2022 campaign opens up with three matches on the road, as the Pack travels to UC Riverside (Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.) before a weekend on The Palouse where it faces Eastern Washington (Aug. 25, 4 p.m.) and Idaho (Aug. 28, 1 p.m.).
Nevada’s two home non-conference dates are set for Sunday, Sept. 4 against Sacramento State (1 p.m.) and Thursday, Sept. 15 against Pacific (6:30 p.m.) at Mackay Stadium. Those matches are sandwiched around a final non-conference weekend in which the Pack visits New Mexico State (Sept. 9, 6 p.m PT) and UTEP (Sept. 11, 12 p.m. PT).
The Mountain West slate opens Thursday, Sept. 22, at Mackay Stadium, with the Pack hosting Utah State for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. From there, Nevada will play its next three on the road: at Boise State (Sept. 25, 12 p.m. PT), at San José State (Sept. 29, 7 p.m.), and at Fresno State (Oct. 2, 1 p.m.).
The Pack returns to Reno for a weekend homestand to begin October, hosting Wyoming (Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.) and Colorado State (Oct. 9, 1 p.m.).
After a road weekend at San Diego State (Oct. 13, 7 p.m.) and New Mexico (Oct. 16, time TBD), Nevada hosts Senior Weekend, taking on Air Force (Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.) and Colorado College (Oct. 23, 12 p.m.) at Mackay Stadium.
The regular season closes with the Silver State Showdown at UNLV, set for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
The top six teams on the conference table will advance to the Mountain West Championship, scheduled for Nov. 1-5 and hosted by New Mexico.
2022 Nevada Women’s Soccer Schedule (home games in bold, all times Pacific)
Thursday, Aug. 18 – at UC Riverside – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25 – at Eastern Washington – 4 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28 – at Idaho – 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4 – Sacramento State – 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9 – at New Mexico State – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11 – at UTEP – 12 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Pacific – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Utah State – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25 – at Boise State – 12 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29 – at San José State – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2 – at Fresno State – 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6 – Wyoming – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9 – Colorado State – 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13 – at San Diego State – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 – at New Mexico – TBD
Thursday, Oct. 20 – Air Force – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23 – Colorado College – 12 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27 – at UNLV – 7 p.m.
(University of Nevada)