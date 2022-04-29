Nevada's run at the Mountain West Women's Tennis Championship came to an end Friday, as the Pack fell, 4-0, to No. 4 UNLV in the semifinals.
Playing its third match in as many days, and following a nearly four-hour upset of top-seeded Fresno State the day before, Nevada dug deep Friday morning to take a slight advantage early on in singles play before UNLV seized the momentum.
Trailing 1-0 after the Rebels took the doubles point, the Pack, needing four singles win to take the dual, captured the first set in three matches and had Milka Genkova locked into a tiebreaker at No. 3. But UNLV's Izumi Asano would end up coming out on top in the tiebreaker, and the Rebels, after taking quick victories at Nos. 1 and 2, would clinch the victory with Cindy Hu's 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4.
With the result, Nevada finishes the 2022 season with a record of 10-11, its first 10-win season since also going 10-11 overall in 2018-19.
UNLV 4, Nevada 0
Doubles
No. 1 - Molly Helgesson/Zita Kovacs (UNLV) def. Anastasia Luneva/Carla Del Barrio (NEV) 6-1
No. 2 - Mariana Campino/Selina Turulja (NEV) vs. Izumi Asano/Cindy Hu (UNLV) 3-3
No. 3 - Salsa Aher/Coco Zhao (UNLV) def. Gabriella Charalampidi/Milka Genkova (NEV) 6-0
Order of Finish: 3, 1
Singles
No. 1 - Helgesson (UNLV) def. Luneva (NEV) 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 - Kovacs (UNLV) def. Campino (NEV) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 - Genkova (NEV) vs. Izumi (UNLV) 6-7 (2), 3-4 unf.
No. 4 - Hu (UNLV) def. Moll Alles (NEV) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1
No. 5 - Turulja (NEV) vs. Aher (UNLV) 6-4, 3-6, 1-4 unf.
No. 6 - Charalampidi (NEV) vs. Zhao (UNLV) 7-5, 0-6, 3-4 unf.
Order of Finish: 2, 1, 4
(University of Nevada)