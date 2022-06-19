[RENO RODEO RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (June 19, 2022) – It was NV Energy Foundation’s Power of Good Night at the Reno Rodeo. The stands were packed on Father’s Day to see some of the best competitors in Pro Rodeo.
Bareback rider R.C. Landingham, currently ranked No. 13 in the world standings, took the high score tonight with an 82-point ride on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda. He’s coming off a recent win at the Stonyford (Calif.) Rodeo. Three riders tied for second with 80-point rides including Winnemucca native, Trenten Montero; 2016 Reno Rodeo Bareback Champion, Clayton Biglow; and No. 19 bareback rider in the world, Bronc Marriott.
Stetson Wright showed the sold-out crowd why he’s the No. 1 all-around cowboy in the world, coming out on top in not one but two events. He got an 87.5 on a re-ride in saddle bronc and then an 86.5 in bull riding. Wright is sitting at No. 1 in bull riding and No. 2 in saddle bronc with $1,454,382 in career earnings. He crossed $1 million in earnings during the regular season and is the youngest cowboy to accomplish that.
In steer wrestling, the fastest throw of the night went to Shayde Etherton at a lightning-quick 4 seconds flat.
Katie Pascoe was the first out of the gate tonight in barrel racing, and no one could touch her 17.05-second turn around the barrels.
Here are the night’s top results:
Bareback (score in points):
1. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, CA 82 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda
T2. Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA 80 on Big Bend Rodeo’s 096
T2. Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, UT on Big Bend Rodeo’s 883
T2. Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, NV on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Miss Major
Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):
1. Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN 4.0
2. Wyatt Jurney, Las Cruces, NM 5.4
3. Justin Kimsey, Kennewick, WA 7.0
Team Roping (score in seconds):
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AZ & Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX 5.1
2. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA & Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA 6.6
3. Jack Graham, Lakeview, OR & Reno Eddy, Gallup, NM 6.7
Saddle Bronc (score in points):
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT 87.5 on his re-ride
2. Jake Watson, Hudson Hope, BC 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Blue Feather
3. Lucas Macza, High River, AB 83 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Major Cover
Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX 7.9
2. Taylor Santos, Creston, CA 8.5
3. John Douch, Huntsville, TX 10.3
Women’s Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):
1. Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, TX 3.2
2. Brighton Bauman, Burleson, TX 3.5
3. Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, YX 3.6
WPRA Barrel Racing (score in seconds):
1. Katie Pascoe, Morrow Bay, CA 17.05
2. Kathy Petska, Turlock, CA 17.34
3. Kaiden Ayres, Woodlake, CA 17.43
Bull Riding (score in points):
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT 86.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s Bringin Brother
2. Colton Kelly, Rhome, TX 81.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Big Guy
3. Cole Hill, Klamath Falls, OR 78 on Rosser Rodeo’s Dancehall
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary. Current PRCA leaderboard can be found here.
