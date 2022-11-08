[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
MORAGA, Calif. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by Saint Mary's 67-58 on Monday afternoon in the Pack's season opener.
Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez scored a team-high 13 points while freshman Kennedy Lee scored 12 points in her collegiate debut. Junior Lexie Givens added nine points while leading Nevada with eight rebounds.
Saint Mary's opened with a quick 7-0 scoring run in the first quarter, but a pair of Nevada baskets made it a one-possession game. After a layup by Jimenez, junior Gabby Rones knocked down a 3-pointer that gave the Pack their first lead of the game.
A pair of free throws allowed the Gaels to take a one-point lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter, but Nevada got a lift off Tiffany Siu's first collegiate layup. Siu finished with a career-high nine points in a career-high 30 minutes off the bench.
The Pack opened the first five minutes of the second quarter by retaining their lead before a Saint Mary's free throw turned the advantage towards the Gaels. A layup by graduate student Megan Ormiston allowed Nevada to retake the lead, going into halftime ahead 34-33.
After an offensive rebound by Ormiston led to a putback layup to tie the game late in the third quarter, Jimenez turned a steal into a basket that gave the Pack a 47-45 lead. Three free throws by sophomore Kaylee Borden gave the Pack a 50-47 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
Saint Mary's turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, using a 15-2 scoring run to take a double-digit lead. Nevada came up with a pair of baskets, but Saint Mary's pulled away to take the victory by nine points.
Nevada returns to Lawlor Events Center for a four-game homestand starting on Sunday, taking on Pacific at 1 p.m.
Postgame Notes
- Freshman Kennedy Lee finished with 12 points in her collegiate debut. She is the first freshman under head coach Amanda Levens to score in double figures in a Nevada season opener.
- Junior Tiffany Siu scored her first collegiate basket on Monday in the first quarter. She finished with a career-high nine points.
- Sophomore guard Kaylee Borden picked up her first career start on Monday. Borden scored six points and grabbed a career-high five rebounds.
- Redshirt junior Alyssa Jimenez came up with four steals, tied for the seventh-most in a Nevada season opener in the NCAA era.
- Nevada came up with 13 steals, the third straight game where the Pack collected double-digit steals dating back to last year.
