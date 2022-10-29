Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts up to 55 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach 100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence and shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. Wind impacts will diminish behind the front Tuesday night. * SNOW IMPACTS: The first impactful snowfall of the season looks to occur with this system. Early in the day Tuesday, precipitation will likely start out as snow above 6,000 feet as the main band pushes into northeastern California and the Sierra. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible below this elevation. While snow levels may rise close to 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, they will quickly fall to valley floors by Wednesday morning. Snow showers may continue to impact northeastern California and western Nevada roadways through Wednesday night. Be prepared to carry chains and expect longer commute times if you plan on venturing into the Sierra during the middle part of the week. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: The cold airmass will likely usher in the season's coldest temperatures thus far. High temperatures will plummet some 15-20 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday - struggling to get out of the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across western Nevada. With northerly breezes still in place, it will feel brisk out, even during the afternoon hours. Hard freezes are likely, particularly Thursday and Friday mornings as skies clear. Teens and single digits will be common in Sierra valleys while colder spots like Bridgeport and Bodie may see sub-zero temperatures. Now is the time to complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment if you have not done so already.