[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bentlee Sanders made two interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-six, and forced a fumble as Nevada came up with four takeaways in a 38-14 victory over Nevada on Saturday.
Sanders' touchdown gave the Wolf Pack a 38-7 lead and Nevada (2-0) cruised to another win after having five takeaways, including a Sanders' pick, in a 23-12 victory over New Mexico State last week.
Toa Taua rushed for pair of short touchdowns — one coming after Sanders' forced fumble — and Devonte Lee and Nate Cox added scoring runs. Brandon Talton kicked a 50-yard field goal in the rout of the Bobcats, who were playing their season opener.
Three Wolf Pack touchdowns came on drives created by turnovers. Nevada led 14-7 at halftime then scored 24 third-quarter points to pull away.
Arkansas State transfer Layne Hatcher was 33-of-51 passing for 293 yards for two touchdowns and the two picks in his first start for the Bobcats.
Postgame Notes
Nevada 38, Texas State 14
Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Reno, Nev. - Mackay Stadium
• Nevada improved to 2-0 on the season with its 38-14 victory over Texas State ... the Wolf Pack starts a season 2-0 for the third-straight time.
• Nevada’s defense held Texas State to minus 12 rushing yards on the day.
• The Pack scored 24 points in the third quarter to break open what was a 14-7 game at halftime.
• Nevada’s defense had four takeaways (two INT, two fumble recoveries) a week after having five at New Mexico State ... the Pack has now made nine takeaways over the first two games of the season.
• DB Bentlee Sanders made his second and third interceptions of the season, and forced a third-quarter fumble that was recovered by Maurice Wilmer.
• Sanders’ second pick of the day was returned for a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
• The Nevada defense recorded four sacks Saturday, led by 2.0 from Dom Peterson ... James Hansen had a strip-sack which Peterson recovered in the third quarter.
• DT Dom Peterson made 2.0 sacks on the day, bringing his season total to 3.0 ... it was his fourth-career game with at least two sacks, and first since recording 2.0 Oct. 12, 2021, at Boise State.
• Peterson also recovered his second fumble of the season, falling on the ball after James Hansen’s strip-sack.
• Nevada RBs Toa Taua (four yards) and Devonte Lee (five yards) each rushed for a touchdown Saturday, with Taua going ... for Taua the two rushing scores were his first of the season, and for Lee his third ... the backs are now equal with 24-career rushing touchdowns apiece.
• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter, his fourth-career field goal of at least 50 yards ... Talton now has 62 career field goals, 10 back of Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (72).
• QB Shane Illingworth started under center for Nevada, and finished 11-for-13 passing for 101 yards.
• Nate Cox entered the game at the second Wolf Pack drive of the second half, and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown, while going 5-for-7 passing for 43 yards.