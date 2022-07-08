The Vegas Golden Knights made six selections as part the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in Montreal, Quebec, securing four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender.
2nd Round, Pick 48
Matyas Sapovaliv, Forward
Birthplace: Kladno, CZE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 183 lbs.
Age: 18
Shoots: Left
- Spent his first season in North America this year with the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit
- Appeared in 68 games this season, producing 18 goals and 34 assists to rank tied for third on the team with 52 points
- Has represented Czechia in multiple international tournaments
- Was the 23rd-ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings
3rd Round, Pick 79
Jordan Gustafson, Forward
Birthplace: Ardrossan, AB, CAN
Height: 5-10
Weight: 178 pounds
Age: 18
Shoots: Left
- Spent the last two years with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL)
- Posted 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 58 games with the Thunderbirds this season
- Had 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games as he helped Seattle to the WHL Final
- The 43rd-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting
4th Round, Pick 128
Cameron Whitehead, Goaltender
Birthplace: Orleans, ON, CAN
Height: 6-3
Weight: 172 pounds
Age: 19
Catches: Left
- Canadian goaltender who spent the past two seasons playing with the United States Hockey League’s Lincoln Stars (2021-22) and the National Collegiate Development Conference’s Utica Junior Comets (2020-21)
- Went 16-8-4 this season in Lincoln, with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage
- Ranked seventh among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting
- Committed to play NCAA hockey with Northeastern University
5th Round, Pick 145
Patrick Guay, Forward
Birthplace: Magog, QC, CAN
Height: 5-9
Weight: 169 pounds
Age: 20
Shoots: Left
- Broke the 100-point barrier in his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2021-22, leading the Charlottetown Islanders in goals (55) and points (104) in 68 games
- Was just one goal shy of the league’s goal-scoring lead and ranked fourth in points
- Led Charlottetown to the QMJHL Final, recording 13 goals and 15 assists (28 points) in 15 playoff games
- Teammate of VGK draft picks Lukas Cormier and Jakub Brabenec in Charlottetown
6th Round, Pick 177
Ben Hemmerling, Forward
Birthplace: Sherwood Park, AB, CAN
Height: 5-10
Weight: 159 lbs.
Age: 18
Shoots: Right
- Has played two years in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips
- Earned 47 points (10 G, 37 A) in 57 games with Everett during the 2021-22 campaign, his first full season with the Silvertips
- Recorded a seven-game point streak with Everett from November 27, 2021, through December 10, 2021, which included five multi-point contests
- Registered a goal and three assists during six-game playoff series against the Vancouver Giants of the WHL
7th Round, Pick 209
Abram Wiebe, Defenseman
Birthplace: Mission, BC, CAN
Height: 6-3
Weight: 194 lbs.
Age: 18
Shoots: Left
- Spent three seasons playing in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Chilliwack Chiefs
- Collected 31 points (2 G, 29 A) in 54 games for the Chiefs during the 2021-22 season, leading defensemen on the team
- Posted nine points, all assists, in 11 playoff games during the 2021-22 campaign with Chilliwack
- Committed to play NCAA hockey with the University of North Dakota
The Golden Knights made two trades of draft picks on Friday:
- VGK acquired the 79th choice, used to select Gustafson, from Toronto in exchange for picks 95 and 135
- VGK acquired the 128th choice, used to select Whitehead, from Montreal in exchange for a fourth-round selection in 2023
(Vegas Golden Knights)