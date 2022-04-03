Nevada 8, San Diego State 6
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Reno, Nev. - Peccole Park
[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada outlasted San Diego State, 8-6, Sunday at Peccole Park to take the series against the Aztecs.
San Diego State loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, before Tyler Cochran came in and got the one-out save, his fourth of the season, on Xavier Carter's groundout to first.
Similar to Saturday night's win, the Pack (13-13, 7-4 MW) took advantage of Aztec miscues, as four San Diego State errors contributed to five unearned runs.
Three of those unearned runs came in the Pack's four-run third inning. After Ryan Jackson's one-out, solo home run gave Nevada a 2-1 lead, a throwing error on a routine groundball by Aztec shortstop Caden Miller allowed Dario Gomez to reach base, creating an opening for the Pack.
Joshua Zamora was intentionally walked, then consecutive walks to Landon Wallace and Pat Caulfield brought Gomez in to make it 3-0. After Anthony Flores fouled out with what should have been the third out of the inning, Tyler Bosetti capitalized on the extra life, driving a two-run single to left which plated Zamora and Wallace.
But Nevada returned the favor in the fourth. Two-straight fielding errors allowed San Diego State (6-21, 1-11 MW) to get on the board, then load the bases with one out. Pinch-hitter Max Foxcroft lined a two-run double down the right-field line to make it 5-3, then a wild pitch from Pack starter Casey Burfield brought Johnny Giannola in to cut the Pack's lead to one at 5-4.
Burfield would buckle down, however, getting the next two batters to strand the runners in scoring position and keep Nevada ahead.
Nevada got two of the runs back right away in its half of the fourth, as Wallace's two-out double scored Gomez and Matt Clayton to make it 7-4. A potential Pack inning was spoiled, however, when Wallace slipped and fell halfway to third on what would have been a sure triple, and he was caught out trying to return to second base.
Nevada got a strong relief outing from Kade Morris, who came on in the fifth for Burfield. Morris would go 4.2 innings, giving up just four hits and two runs, to pick up the win and even his record at 3-3.
After San Diego State again pulled to within one at 7-6 on Poncho Ruiz' two-run homer in the seventh, Clayton added an insurance run for the Pack in the eighth, singling through the left side to drive in Caulfield.
No Pack player had more than one hit Sunday, while Wallace and Bosetti each drove in two runs.
Nevada hosts Sacramento State in midweek action Tuesday at 4 p.m. before heading to Las Vegas for a key Mountain West weekend series at UNLV.