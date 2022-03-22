[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Nevada bats came alive Tuesday, as the Pack ripped 22 hits in a 20-2 victory at San Francisco.
The Pack attack was led by Pat Caulfield, who went 6-for-7 with three runs batted in. After a first-inning flyout, Caulfield hit safely in his next six at-bats, getting singles in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, a double in the eighth, and a fifth single in the ninth.
He was one of five Nevada players to turn in a multi-hit game, with Tyler Bosetti leading the rest of the group with a 3-for-5, three-RBI performance in which he came up just a home run short of the cycle.
On the hill, Alejandro Murillo went six strong, striking out six while allowing just two hits to the Dons (12-11), evening his record at 1-1. The trio of Murillo, Boon Fay, and Tyler Cochran combined to strike out 13 San Francisco batters on the day.
Nevada (10-8) put the game to rest early. Matt Clayton's two-run homer highlighted a four-spot in the third inning, then Josh Zamora's two-run single with one out in the top of the fourth opened the floodgates, as the Pack put up five in the frame. Bosetti's RBI double and Landon Wallace's two-run single capped the fourth, giving the Pack a commanding 9-0 lead.
Bosetti would have a hand in all three Wolf Pack runs in the fifth, first tripling in Clayton and Jaxon Woodhouse, then scoring on a wild pitch from Kaleb Woltz to make it 12-0.
Woltz was one of six Don pitchers which took the maelstrom of offense from Nevada Tuesday. All six hurlers gave up at least two earned runs, with starter Sam Beck being hit with three over 2.1 innings, falling to 1-2 on the season.
Nevada went on to score two runs in each of the final four innings, highlighted by a two-run Caulfield single in the sixth.
The Pack continues its seven-game road trip, traveling to Springfield, Mo., for a three-game weekend series at Missouri State. First pitch for Friday's opener is set for 1 p.m. PT.