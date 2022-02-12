[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The Nevada softball team drops a doubleheader against the CSUN Matadors on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Ellie Garcia threw a complete game, taking the loss for Nevada in the opening game against CSUN. Garcia gave up three hits, two runs, and struck out seven. Offensively, the Pack was led by both Chelie Senini and Paris Schwalbe who both recorded two hits each. Senini also scored an RBI on the fifth inning to put the Pack on the board. Sam Oliver, Alycia Coats, and Danielle Lew tallied one hit each.
Sophomore Blake Craft was the tough-luck loser for Nevada in the night cap. Craft gave up three runs (1 earned) on three hits while striking out six. The Pack offense recorded a total of seven hits, led by Sophomore Charli McLendon, who launched a solo home run to deep left field to lead off the 5th inning. McLendon was followed by Senini who recorded an RBI groundout. Paris Schwalbe, Tatum Maytorena, Gennah Sanchez, Jessica Sellers, Oliver, and Lew, tallied one hit each.
GAME 1
Nevada started the day battling against CSUN with four scoreless innings for both teams.
The Pack scored a run on a fielding error by the Matadors in the fifth inning.
The Matadors scored a run on the bottom of the fifth, to edge Nevada 2-1 after a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.
GAME 2
The Matadors had a jump start putting one on the scoreboard in the first inning.
The Pack was able to tie the game on a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The game went extra innings.
Nevada scored a run at the top of the eighth.
CSUN scores two runs at the bottom of the eighth to edge Nevada 3-2.
