Weather Alert

...Late Season Winter Storm with High Winds and Sierra Snowfall Monday... * An incoming Pacific storm will bring a sharp return to winter conditions early next week. High winds, localized fire weather concerns, areas of blowing dust, snow for the Sierra and western Nevada foothills, and much cooler conditions are all on tap with this storm. * Winds: High winds with potentially damaging gusts of 60 mph or more will kick up by Monday morning with strongest winds targeting wind prone sections of the Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridor across western Nevada and Mono County. Sierra ridge winds are forecast to gust near and above 100 mph. Blowing dust may reduce visibility at times across Pershing, Churchill, and Mineral counties. * Snow: Snow is forecast to impact the Sierra and northeast California Monday morning and afternoon, with rain and snow spreading into western Nevada lower elevations through Monday evening. Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are possible near the Sierra crest, with up to 6 inches down to the Tahoe basin and southward into western Mono County. * Temperatures: High temperatures early next week will be cooler by more than 30 degrees compared to this week's warm spell, with widespread freezing conditions likely Monday and Tuesday nights. Now is the time to prepare for this significant change back to winter weather. Secure loose outdoor items before the winds increase Monday, and have sufficient food, water, warm clothing and emergency supplies handy in case of power outages. Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts of 60 to 80 mph possible in the foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down fences, trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&