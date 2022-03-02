Troopers with the Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead just outside of Wells.
On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a crash on IR80 2 miles east of Wells.
A Preliminary investigation determined that a white 2021 Kenworth and its trailing unit (a CMV - commercial motor vehicle) was traveling westbound on IR80 where it hit a disabled car on the right shoulder of the interstate.
The driver of the white Kenworth was not restrained and was ejected as his vehicle struck the parked commercial vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Reference case # 2202-00486
(The Nevada State Police assisted in this report.)