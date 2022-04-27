Expansive Senior Artists Exhibit and Show comes to McKinley Arts and Culture Center

In recognition of May being Older Americans Month, the Expansive Senior Artists Exhibits will feature work from 54 senior artists.
The pieces will be displayed in the East Wing Gallery at the historic McKinley Arts and Culture Center through June 3. The City of Reno says it'll be one of the largest exhibits that McKinley has hosted.
The East Wing Gallery display is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I am really excited about this show,” Brian Hanson said. “I have never displayed anything publicly before, other than to my family.” Hanson submitted needlepoint felt for his art depicting The Great Reno Balloon Race event.
“This was what we were looking for!” said Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC). “Besides this unique and creative piece, there is assemblage art, a fantastic robot sculpture, fused glass, photography, wood working, the ‘watchman’ sculpture, and even painted river rocks that will be part of the month-long display celebrating Senior creativity.”
Due to the space available for the month-long exhibit, each artist will have one piece of what they submitted displayed for the month in the McKinley East Wing Gallery. The remaining works of art (66 additional pieces) will be on display in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center auditorium at the following dates and times:
- Monday, May 9, 12 (Noon) to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 10, 9 a.m. to *7 p.m (*artist reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, May 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I am super impressed with the variety and quality of the work,” said Megan Berner, City of Reno Arts and Culture Manager. “I am looking forward to the reactions of people as they see the talent that Seniors have.”
(The City of Reno assisted with this report)