One of the oldest little league ball parks in Reno got a big face lift. The Jack Tighe Ball Park is located near Moana park.
Thanks to a campaign initiated by Reno Continental Little League, local kids will have an upgraded spot to get out and play.
"Our field was 10 years old and it was run down and it was becoming a safety hazard, so we decided to go into the community and ask our small businesses to help out," says Reno Continental Little League board member, Jay Kenny.
Kenny says there were sections of the field where the turf was completely worn through, exposing the dirt and rocks, but the upgrade has improved the look of the field. They painted it, put new boards in, added a pitchers mound, some fencing, all an effort to bring kids back to playing ball.
"That area of town has seen a quite a decline in children playing, so we wanted to try to get the kids back, after COVID," says one of the donors, Ryan Dolan.
400 to 500 kids used to play at Jack Tighe, but numbers have dropped to 150 to 200. They are hoping new improvements will bring the numbers back up again.