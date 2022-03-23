The Reno City Council has approved the use of coronavirus recovery funds on three affordable housing projects.
The news comes as Nevada ranks low, when it comes to availability of affordable housing for households with income below the poverty line or 30% of the area median income, according to a National Low Income Housing Coalition. The hope is that new projects will help, at least in our area.
"Of course no state has adequate supply for extremely low income households, but Wyoming and Mississippi come close, with 61 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low income households," says Dan Emmanuel, senior research analyst, with the National Low income Housing Coalition.
Coronavirus relief funds will allow $3 million to be allocated to the Reno Housing Authority, to build the new Dick Scott Manor. The project will create 12 studio and one-bedroom units for veterans with incomes at or below 30 percent of the area median income.
Council also approved a contract with the Community Housing Land Trust, allocating $2.5 million for the development of 96 additional units at the Village on Sage Street. The modular dormitory housing expansion project is being called “Village on Sage Street 2.0.” The Community Housing Land Trust is managed by the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.
The Reno City Council also approved a contract with Volunteers of America Northern California & Northern Nevada (VOA-NCNN), allocating 2 million dollars for the purchase and renovation of the 35-unit Hi-Way 40 Motel located at 1750 East Fourth Street. The existing rooms will be converted to one-bedroom or studio living quarters with kitchenettes. The rooms are approximately ⅓ occupied right now, but no one will be relocated for renovations. Current occupants can remain.