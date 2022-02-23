At the February 22, Reno City Council Special Meeting, the City of Reno moved forward with two housing projects, which will add 131 new housing units to our area.
The units will be available to residents earning 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI).
Council directed staff to allocate $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Community Housing Land Trust, to be used for the development of 96 additional units at The Village on Sage Street.
The modular dormitory housing expansion project is being called “Village on Sage Street 2.0.” The Community Housing Land Trust is managed by the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.
The Village on Sage Street projects is expected to provide housing for low-income individuals and are part of a collaborative effort between the City of Reno, Community Foundation, and Volunteers of America Northern California & Northern Nevada (VOA-NCNN).
“We are very excited to move this project forward,” said Kevin Melcher, Board Chair of the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada. “We know that the village model works, as we’ve seen so many of our residents ultimately move on to a path toward greater independence. We could not do this without the City of Reno’s leadership and support.”
In addition, Council directed staff to allocate $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the VOA-NCNN toward the purchase and renovation of the 35-unit Hi-Way 40 Motel at 1750 East Fourth Street.
The existing rooms will be converted to one-bedroom or studio living quarters with kitchenettes.
The rooms are approximately ⅓ occupied right now, but no one will be relocated for renovations.
“Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada is proud to operate hundreds of affordable housing units across the region,” said Leo McFarland, CEO of VOA-NCNN. “We look forward to partnering with the City of Reno to renovate and operate the Highway 40 Motel and offer qualifying residents an affordable, safe and nice place to live.”
Both projects require additional funding from the State of Nevada Housing Division to complete.
“These projects represent an important step in the right direction to solving our housing challenges,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “Our Reno City Council remains committed to the critical need for affordable housing in our region, and we are incredibly grateful to our partners at the Community Foundation, VOA, and the State of Nevada for proudly joining our mission.”