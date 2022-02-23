Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED ROADS THIS MORNING WITH FRIGID TEMPERATURES CONTINUING... * An intense band of lake effect snow from Pyramid Lake has brought copious snow totals to portions of the Greater Reno/Sparks region. Early morning reports of several inches up to a foot, highest totals closest to the southwest side of Pyramid Lake into Spanish Springs, have been reported. A lighter lake effect band off Tahoe brought snow to the Basin overnight as well. The morning commute is going to be a mess once again due to snow and ice. Please slow down and allow plenty of extra time! * This snow is light and powdery and could be prone to blowing and drifting with reductions in visibility possible, even after the falling snow ends. The cold temperatures could also keep area roads and walkways snow covered and icy into the late morning hours when the sun should help to melt things out. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions before heading out. * A cold air mass will give us the potential to see some of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far. High temperatures today will be even colder than yesterday, with a brisk north wind dropping wind chills into the teens and single digits in valleys and well below zero in the mountains. Coldest night of the week expected tonight with widespread teen and single digit low temperatures, and below zero temperatures in colder valleys.