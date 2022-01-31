Come Fall, Spanish Springs will see a new distribution center, this time, for Foot Locker.
It's their first distribution center in the west coast which they say will get them closer to where their product is made, which is Asia. The plan is to get 200 people to work there, when they open.
It's going to be foot lockers second largest facility in terms of volume and they are happy to bring product closer to people's home.
“We're excited about the competitiveness of the facility and we look for this facility to ultimately be that the template for all of our facilities,” says Todd Greener, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Foot Locker.
They say they chose Spanish Springs due to geography, the talent we have and also some tax incentives offered here in Nevada.
Those jobs will eventually be posted on their website, they plan to start hiring in the next 90 to 100 days.