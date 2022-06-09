Old World Coffee Lab recently announced the grand opening of their newest location at 5020 Las Brisas Blvd., Suite A1.
The new shop will offer the same coffee as their midtown location and offers front row seats to their roasting process.
“We worked really hard to bring something new that hasn’t existed in Northwest Reno until now,” says Chris Garrison, Owner at Old World Coffee Lab. “It’s been over a year in the making and we can’t wait to serve a new part of Reno!”
The grand opening celebration is happening at the new location this weekend, with a buy one drink, get one free offer all weekend long. You can check in on their Facebook or Instagram to enter to win a free goodie bag.
Location hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.