The devastating Caldor Fire erupted just last year, burning over 200 thousand acres.
Parts of South Lake Tahoe had to evacuate, and businesses were forced to shut down.
Lake View Social and Sprouts Café say it was devastating to have to close while evacuations were in effect but they also say now that everything is back to normal visitors keep coming through Tahoe.
Tyler Cannon, the Owner of Sprouts Café says "It seems so far away after it's been so busy this summer, but we were evacuated, so in that part it was kind of nice we had a break from the summer, however it was absolutely devastating." Sara Calvert, the General Manager of Lake View Social adds "Last year we were a coffee shop, Revive Coffee and Wine, with a coffee shop and no business it definitely affects us, we weren't even allowed to be in Tahoe."
Last Labor Day, some businesses were shut down for 11 to 14 days and employees couldn't come back to work for about 2 to 3 months. But a year has passed since the Caldor Fire evacuations, and most businesses have been able to bounce back. Cannon mentions "We've been absolutely slammed this year, business is back more people than ever."
This Labor Day weekend Tahoe is seeing an increase in crowds and tourism. but some businesses say that heavy streams of visitors are nothing out of the ordinary for Tahoe. Cannon says "Busy everyday up here, it's not the holiday weekends, but yes it gets over capacitated on holiday weekends." Calvert tells us the weekend for her has been "Busy, I don't know why but it kind of feels busier than 4th of July weekend."
Overall, the business owners are just relieved to see the crowds, and their business, returning somewhat back to normal. And for all residents of South Lake Tahoe, they say the Caldor Fire put the important things into perspective.
Calvert mentions "Thank you to all the firefighters and policemen who stayed here and saved our town because we wouldn't be here without them." Cannon adds "You know fires happen, we understand that, but I think the best thing about it too is a smoke free summer." Calvert says "Thankful that people can still come up and enjoy Tahoe for what it is."