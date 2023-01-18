Weather Alert

...FAST-MOVING COLD STORM THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING... * WESTERN NEVADA: Light snowfall is possible tonight, which could generate commute headaches Thursday morning. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less, with up to 3 inches possible above 5000 feet and in northern Washoe County. * SIERRA NEVADA: Light to moderate snowfall is expected this evening into Thursday morning. Generally 3 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible across northeast California (mainly west of US-395) and the northern Sierra below 7000 feet. Above 7000 feet in the northern Sierra, 6 to 14 inches are possible. Farther south into Mono County, 1 to 5 inches of snowfall will be possible west of US-395, with 6 to 8 inches along the Sierra crest. * The snow character will be dry and powdery with high snow to liquid ratios. * WINDS: Strong southwest wind gusts to 90 mph are expected along Sierra ridgelines, generating impacts to backcountry recreation and aviation interests. Winds will become strong easterly along the Sierra crest behind the front Thursday into Thursday night. Prepare for slow going traffic and icy spots Thursday morning. Allow extra time for your commute and increase your following distance. Travel over Sierra passes could be very difficult. Have your winter travel kit ready in your vehicle with food, water, clothing, blankets, flashlights, chains, etc. For the latest road conditions, check with NDOT and Caltrans.