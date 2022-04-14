There’s a bunch of different Easter Egg Hunts going on this weekend. Here’s a few that we found, if you have any more, let us know!
Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt and Resource Fair: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Rancho San Rafael Park. Music, candy, games and more.
Living Stones Church Easter Egg Hunts: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at multiple different parks!
- Eagle Canyon Park, Spanish Springs
- Del Cobre Park, Wingfield Springs
- Pah-Rah Park, Vista & Los Altos
- Willow Creek Park, Prater & Sparks
Easter in the Park at the RED (Reno Experience District): Saturday, April 9, 2022, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pictures with the Easter bunny, an egg hunt starting at 4 p.m., and a showing of the movie "Peter Rabbit" outside!
Andelin Family Farm Egg Hunt: Thursday thru Saturday, April 14 - 16, 2022, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
First Baptist Church of Sun Valley: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Easter egg hunt, games and prizes, arts and crafts, egg dying and more. Lunch will be served.
Easter Egg Dash and Pancake Breakfast: Hope Community Church Saturday, April 16, 2022, 9 a.m.
Egg Hunt at St. Johns Presbyterian Church: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10 a.m.
Easter Eggstravaganza at the Zoo: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10 a.m. to 12 noon enjoy an egg hunt at Sierra Nevada Zoological Park! Admission is $12 for adults and 8 for kids 3-12.